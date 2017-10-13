Winners of Seven-States Biennial announced

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The winning artists of the 2017 Seven-States Biennial Exhibition were announced at the show’s opening reception on Sept. 23 in USAO’s Nesbitt Gallery.

The $2,500 first place award went to William Stoehr of Boulder, Colo. for his acrylic-on-canvas portrait “Thea 4.” University of Oklahoma graduate student Mayumi Makino Kiefer’s stoneware piece “Three Soldiers Repurposed” received the $1,500 second place award. The $500 third place award went to Dan R. Hammett of Irving, Texas, for his stoneware “Blue Green Overhead Handle Tripodal Flagon.”

The five pieces that received $100 Juror’s Choice awards are: “Matt” by Traci W. Martin, “Cerebral Nature” by Stephanie O’Donnell, “Citizenship Project” by Anh-Thuy Nguyen, “Oklahoma Landscape—Before” by Liz Roth, and “Proletariat” by Jordan Vinyard.

The exhibit features dozens of works from professional contemporary artists residing in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico and will be displayed in the Nesbitt Gallery until Oct. 20. It will move to the Goddard Center in Ardmore from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22 before making its last stop at the Museum of the Red River in Idabel from Jan. 23, 2018, until March 25.

William Cannings, juror of the 2017 Seven-States Biennial, is a native of Nantwich, England, who received his Master of Fine Arts degree from Syracuse University and his bachelor’s from Virginia Commonwealth University. His work focuses on inflated metal sculptures and installations.

The Seven-States Biennial was created in 2001 to showcase the artistic talent in Oklahoma and adjacent states by Cecil Lee, who founded the USAO Art Gallery in 1997, which was renamed the Nesbitt Gallery in 2012.

