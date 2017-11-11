Artist decorates state capitol

AP drawing student Nancy Reyes is helping deck the halls of the state Capitol this holiday season. The Singley Academy senior was selected by Representative Matt Rinaldi of District 115 to create a Christmas ornament for display in the House Chamber.

Annually, House members are invited to choose a constituent to design a glass ornament that artistically represents their respective district. Nancy’s creation landed in Austin to be prepped in time for its premiere on a stunning 23-foot native Christmas tree. This spirited tradition is open for public viewing Nov. 29 through the New Year.

SOURCE Irving ISD