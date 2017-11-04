Bands march through fall competitions

The Irving, MacArthur and Nimitz marching bands all received overall Superior ratings at the Region 20 Marching Contest held Oct. 23.

Competing bands were scored by adjudicators in the areas of tone, musicianship and marching, and all three gave outstanding performances. The good news doesn’t end there. The Nimitz band landed an impressive second place in the USBands competition, while MacArthur’s band was named Grand Champion at Classic on the Cane Marching Contest at Northwestern State University. Out of 31 bands from Texas and Louisiana, the Cardinals also received first division ratings in winds, percussion and color guard, and won their classification.

SOURCE Irving ISD