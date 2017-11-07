Bike share program rolls into Irving

People will now have the option peddling through park trails on a rented bicycle for just a dollar an hour. The city of Irving recently partnered with VBikes to bring a bike share program, which will provide 20 VBikes that can be accessed along the 22-mile Campion Trail. “We put a focus on Campion Trail…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register