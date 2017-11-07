Charities raise money for families of fallen heroes families

The inaugural Guns and Hoses “Remember the Fallen” Golf Tournament at Walnut Creek Golf Course in Grand Prairie was held as a partnership between two charities on Monday, Oct. 23. The Guns and Hoses Foundation of North Texas and the Sgt. Gregory L. Hunter “Remember The Fallen” Memorial Golf Tournament charities came together to host…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register