Community shows support though Unite for Troops

Unlike other Veteran’s Day celebrations, the Unite for Troops event staged in downtown Irving on Saturday, Nov.11, honored veterans by collecting and packing supplies for Forward Operating Bases (FOB) in Kuwait, Kandahar, and other hard post locations. Organizers asked guests to bring supplies, pack the supply boxes, and write notes to the troops to be…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register