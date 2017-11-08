Construction to close down APT service effective Monday, Nov. 13

With construction resuming on the Las Colinas Area’s Personal Transit System (APT), service will again be provided by DART shuttle buses, this time for an estimated five weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 13.

As during the initial shutdown earlier this year, buses will serve the Orange Line’s Las Colinas Urban Center Station and operate in a counter-clockwise loop over Lake Carolyn Parkway, Riverside, Las Colinas Boulevard and O’Connor Boulevard (click here to see map).

Hours of operation will be 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. Frequency will be approximately 15-20 minutes. The shuttle, like the APT, will remain free to customers.

SOURCE DART

