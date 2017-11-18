Entrepreneur encourages homeless to take control

Author and entrepreneur, Saidmurod Davlatov, spoke to the homeless at the Many Helping Hands Homeless Ministry in Irving on Thursday, Oct. 26. Davlatov himself was once homeless and now has a mission in life to help others succeed. Through an interpreter, Davlatov spoke about his journey from being homeless to now being a multimillionaire. After…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.