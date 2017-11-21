Fire destroys four apartment units at Northgate

On the night of November 20, a fire broke out at Sedona Park Apartments, located at 4226 West Northgate. The cause of the fire was determined as an accidental chimney change failure.

Four apartment units were affected leaving 12 families displaced. Red Cross arrived on site, and there were no injuries. The second floor suffered from flood damage.

The Irving Fire Department strongly encourages for people to look into renter insurance, to ensure extra protection in case another incident like this occurs.