Game on for Drive Nation Sports Complex

Six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal greeted guests at the Grand Opening of the Drive Nation Sports Complex located at the South entrance of DFW Airport in Irving on Thursday, Oct. 26. The Complex, the first of its kind at an airport, features 90,000 square feet of indoor space, including six basketball and 10 volleyball courts,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register