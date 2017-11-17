Imaginations fueled by new playground

Members of the Irving community came together to make children’s dreams come true on Thursday, Nov. 9. About 200 volunteers from The Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club of Irving, Target and KaBOOM! worked to build a new playground. “Target wanted to build a playground in the Dallas Fort Worth area, and The Salvation Army…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.