Teachers at Irving High School have a few extra supplies, thanks to a joint effort between the school’s MCJROTC program and Joe’s Coffee Shop. The restaurant’s manager, Tammy, reached out to the program wanting to help Irving teachers. Teachers submitted their wish list, and Tammy and her staff shared the information with their patrons. On October 7, cadets collected donations from patrons and fulfilled the list of many IHS teachers.

