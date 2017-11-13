Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 10

Irving (3-7) vs. Cedar Hill (4-6), lost 0-20
Takeaway: Throughout the first half of the game the two teams were neck-in-neck with Irving trailing Cedar Hill just 7-0. Unfortunately, the Longhorns over took the Tigers for good in the second half scoring another two touchdowns.
Key Tigers: RB James Miles who caught the ball 3 times with the total of 72 yards in the game.
Next Tigers Game: End of the season for the Tigers!
MacArthur (2-8) vs Nimitz (1-9), won 36-33
Takeaway: Brion Lopez threw a last second touchdown to win the game for the Cardinals. The win was extra special since it was against their cross-town rivals the Vikings.
Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez who threw for 236 yards and made four touchdowns.
Next Cardinals Game: End of the season for the Cardinals!
Nimitz (1-9) vs MacArthur (2-8), lost 33-36
Takeaway: Even though the MacArthur Cardinals won the game, there were six lead changes throughout the game. The cross-town rivals kept the audience on their toes during this close game.
Key Vikings: QB Adan Ponce who threw for 168 yards and made three touchdowns along with 54 rushing yards for Nimitz.
Next Vikings Game: End of the season for the Vikings!
District 7-6A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|Duncanville
|10
|0
|0
|1.000
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|7-0-0
|W10
|+340
|DeSoto
|9
|1
|0
|0.900
|4-1-0
|5-0-0
|6-1-0
|W2
|+204
|South Grand Prairie
|6
|4
|0
|0.600
|4-1-0
|2-3-0
|5-2-0
|L1
|+59
|Grand Prairie
|5
|5
|0
|0.500
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|4-3-0
|L1
|-69
|Cedar Hill
|4
|6
|0
|0.400
|3-2-0
|1-4-0
|3-4-0
|W1
|+24
|Irving
|3
|7
|0
|0.300
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-5-0
|L2
|-172
|Irving MacArthur
|2
|8
|0
|0.200
|2-3-0
|0-5-0
|1-6-0
|W1
|-234
|Irving Nimitz
|1
|9
|0
|0.100
|0-5-0
|1-4-0
|0-7-0
|L7
|-191