Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 10

Irving (3-7) vs. Cedar Hill (4-6), lost 0-20

Takeaway: Throughout the first half of the game the two teams were neck-in-neck with Irving trailing Cedar Hill just 7-0. Unfortunately, the Longhorns over took the Tigers for good in the second half scoring another two touchdowns.

Key Tigers: RB James Miles who caught the ball 3 times with the total of 72 yards in the game.

Next Tigers Game: End of the season for the Tigers!

MacArthur (2-8) vs Nimitz (1-9), won 36-33

Takeaway: Brion Lopez threw a last second touchdown to win the game for the Cardinals. The win was extra special since it was against their cross-town rivals the Vikings.

Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez who threw for 236 yards and made four touchdowns.

Next Cardinals Game: End of the season for the Cardinals!

Nimitz (1-9) vs MacArthur (2-8), lost 33-36

Takeaway: Even though the MacArthur Cardinals won the game, there were six lead changes throughout the game. The cross-town rivals kept the audience on their toes during this close game.

Key Vikings: QB Adan Ponce who threw for 168 yards and made three touchdowns along with 54 rushing yards for Nimitz.

Next Vikings Game: End of the season for the Vikings!



District 7-6A