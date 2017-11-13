Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 10

Posted By: John Starkey November 12, 2017

Irving (3-7) vs. Cedar Hill (4-6), lost 0-20

Takeaway: Throughout the first half of the game the two teams were neck-in-neck with Irving trailing Cedar Hill just 7-0. Unfortunately, the Longhorns over took the Tigers for good in the second half scoring another two touchdowns.

Key Tigers: RB James Miles who caught the ball 3 times with the total of 72 yards in the game.

Next Tigers Game: End of the season for the Tigers!

 

MacArthur (2-8) vs Nimitz (1-9), won 36-33

Takeaway: Brion Lopez threw a last second touchdown to win the game for the Cardinals. The win was extra special since it was against their cross-town rivals the Vikings.

Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez who threw for 236 yards and made four touchdowns.

Next Cardinals Game: End of the season for the Cardinals!

 

Nimitz (1-9) vs MacArthur (2-8), lost 33-36

Takeaway: Even though the MacArthur Cardinals won the game, there were six lead changes throughout the game. The cross-town rivals kept the audience on their toes during this close game.

Key Vikings: QB Adan Ponce who threw for 168 yards and made three touchdowns along with 54 rushing yards for Nimitz.

Next Vikings Game: End of the season for the Vikings!

District 7-6A

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF
Duncanville 10 0 0 1.000 5-0-0 5-0-0 7-0-0 W10 +340
DeSoto 9 1 0 0.900 4-1-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 W2 +204
South Grand Prairie 6 4 0 0.600 4-1-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 L1 +59
Grand Prairie 5 5 0 0.500 1-3-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 L1 -69
Cedar Hill 4 6 0 0.400 3-2-0 1-4-0 3-4-0 W1 +24
Irving 3 7 0 0.300 1-3-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 L2 -172
Irving MacArthur 2 8 0 0.200 2-3-0 0-5-0 1-6-0 W1 -234
Irving Nimitz 1 9 0 0.100 0-5-0 1-4-0 0-7-0 L7 -191
