Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 9

Irving (3-6) vs. Grand Prairie (1-7), lost 43-16

Takeaway: Even though Grand Prairie ended with the victory, Irving fought back with a total of 16 points.

Key Tigers: QB D. Stephenson passed 188 yards and made 1 touchdown.

Next Tigers Game: Irving (3-5) vs. Cedar Hill (3-6)

Preview:

Irving PPG – 13.1

Cedar Hill PPG – 18.8

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 30.0

Cedar Hill Points Allowed Per Game – 18.3

Irving Yards Per Game – 167.9

Cedar Hill Yards Per Game – 307.8

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 305.9

Cedar Hill Yards Allowed Per Game – 237.8

MacArthur (1-8) vs Duncanville (9-0), lost 0-56

Takeaway: Duncanville ended up with a whopping 396 yards in the offense, but MacArthur fought back with a total of 39 yards rushed.

Key Cardinals: RB Cauren Lynch rushed 39 yards in a effort to get the game back.

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-8) vs Nimitz (1-8)

Preview:

MacArthur PPG – 9.7

Nimitz PPG – 16.3

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 36.0

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 37.2

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 175.7

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 211.7

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 350.4

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.6

Nimitz (1-8) vs Desoto (5-3), lost 16-49

Takeaway: Following the first Nimitz touchdown, they scored a rare safety on the ensuing kickoff return.

Key Vikings: QB Christian Nelms scored both Nimitz touchdowns on runs of 11 and 10 yards and rushed a total of 73 yards.

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-8) vs. MacArthur (1-8)

Preview:

Nimitz PPG – 16.3

MacArthur PPG – 9.7

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 37.2

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 36.0

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 211.7

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 175.7

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.6

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 350.4

District 7-6A

Team W L T PCT Home Road DIST STRK DIFF

Duncanville 9 0 0 1.000 5-0-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 W9 +301

DeSoto 8 1 0 0.889 3-1-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 W1 +201

South Grand Prairie 6 3 0 0.667 4-1-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 W2 +62

Grand Prairie 5 4 0 0.556 1-2-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 W3 -30

Cedar Hill 3 6 0 0.333 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 L2 +4

Irving 3 6 0 0.333 1-3-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 L1 -152

Irving MacArthur 1 8 0 0.111 1-3-0 0-5-0 0-6-0 L8 -237

Irving Nimitz 1 8 0 0.111 0-5-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 L6 -188