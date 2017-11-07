Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 9

Irving (3-6) vs. Grand Prairie (1-7), lost 43-16
Takeaway: Even though Grand Prairie ended with the victory, Irving fought back with a total of 16 points.
Key Tigers: QB D. Stephenson passed 188 yards and made 1 touchdown.
Next Tigers Game: Irving (3-5) vs. Cedar Hill (3-6)
Preview:
Irving PPG – 13.1
Cedar Hill PPG – 18.8
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 30.0
Cedar Hill Points Allowed Per Game – 18.3
Irving Yards Per Game – 167.9
Cedar Hill Yards Per Game – 307.8
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 305.9
Cedar Hill Yards Allowed Per Game – 237.8
MacArthur (1-8) vs Duncanville (9-0), lost 0-56
Takeaway: Duncanville ended up with a whopping 396 yards in the offense, but MacArthur fought back with a total of 39 yards rushed.
Key Cardinals: RB Cauren Lynch rushed 39 yards in a effort to get the game back.
Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-8) vs Nimitz (1-8)
Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 9.7
Nimitz PPG – 16.3
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 36.0
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 37.2
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 175.7
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 211.7
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 350.4
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.6
Nimitz (1-8) vs Desoto (5-3), lost 16-49
Takeaway: Following the first Nimitz touchdown, they scored a rare safety on the ensuing kickoff return.
Key Vikings: QB Christian Nelms scored both Nimitz touchdowns on runs of 11 and 10 yards and rushed a total of 73 yards.
Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-8) vs. MacArthur (1-8)
Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 16.3
MacArthur PPG – 9.7
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 37.2
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 36.0
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 211.7
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 175.7
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.6
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 350.4
District 7-6A
Team W L T PCT Home Road DIST STRK DIFF
Duncanville 9 0 0 1.000 5-0-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 W9 +301
DeSoto 8 1 0 0.889 3-1-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 W1 +201
South Grand Prairie 6 3 0 0.667 4-1-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 W2 +62
Grand Prairie 5 4 0 0.556 1-2-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 W3 -30
Cedar Hill 3 6 0 0.333 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 L2 +4
Irving 3 6 0 0.333 1-3-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 L1 -152
Irving MacArthur 1 8 0 0.111 1-3-0 0-5-0 0-6-0 L8 -237
Irving Nimitz 1 8 0 0.111 0-5-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 L6 -188