Irving’s Code Enforcement Department receives top national award

The American Association of Code Enforcement bestowed the Code Department of the Year honor upon the city of Irving’s Code Enforcement Department during the national organization’s recent annual conference. “Code enforcement is vital to all cities,” Irving City Manager Chris Hillman said. “Our code team works to enforce the ordinances that keep our city safe,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register