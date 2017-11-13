James Michael Hill, 71, long time resident of Irving went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2017.

James aka Mike was born in Bryan, TX to James Ross Hill and Marian Eleanor Walworth Hill on May 8, 1946. He was a graduate of Irving High School and proud member of the Tiger Band. Mike obtained a Bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1968 from the University of Texas at Arlington. Mere months after graduation, Mike was called upon to serve our country by the U.S. Army. He proudly served during the Vietnam Era from 1968-1970. Upon his return from service, Mike entered the private sector as an accountant for the next 30+ years. As a music lover he played Clarinet at UTA and was a founding member of the Irving Symphonic Band. He followed in his family’s legacy with a love of sports and became a long-time coach in the Irving Girls Softball League. Mike is a long-time member of Irving Bible Church.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Jim & Marian Hill and his brother Tommy Hill. He is survived by sister Sandye Hill, brother Rocky Hill, nephews Daniel, Andrew & Doug Hill, niece Debbie Patak, numerous great nephews/nieces, and many beloved friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home on November 6th. Pastor Ken Parlin officiated. Interment is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Irving Symphonic Band, Dallas Theological Seminary, SIM International, or a charity of your choice