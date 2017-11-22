Law enforcement works to prevent DWIs from damaging lives

Texas A&M senior Jackie Murphree was severely injured in a car accident at 8:30 a.m. Aug.17, 2007. She was hit by a drunken driver with a blood alcohol content of .36 in a section of U.S. highway 380, which was under construction. Jackie was less than a mile from her home. The former high school…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register