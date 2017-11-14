North Lake College natatorium reopens

Irving ISD, in partnership with the City of Irving and North Lake College, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated natatorium at North Lake College. The event showcased the $7 million in renovations to the facility, which was built in 1985, and celebrated a partnership between Irving ISD, the city of Irving and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register