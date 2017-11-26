Police investigate fatality accident

The Irving Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatality accident that occurred at 12:18 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, in the 700 block of SH 114. For unknown reasons the vehicle left the lane it was traveling in and struck the concrete barrier that divides the toll lane and the roadway. The driver…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register