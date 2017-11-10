Set the date!

Salon Saturday at Ratteree November 11, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get your hair cut for $5 or a pedicure for $10 – among other services – at Salon Saturday at Ratteree Career Development Center (2121 S. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75060). Students in Irving ISD’s cosmetology program offer a wide range of hair, nail…

