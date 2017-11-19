Texas Arbor Day celebrated in grand style

Grand Prairie celebrated the official Texas Arbor Day in Grand Central Park with a ceremony and a few guest speakers on Friday, Nov. 3. The event featured 1,000 fourth and fifth-graders, giveaways, educational booths, as well as performances by the Grand Prairie High School Mariachi band, drum line, and show choir, and a free concert by Trout Fishing in America.

“I love this way of getting the kids involved and engaged in something that is important and making it fun,” city council member Jorja Clemson said. “I thought all the speakers did a great job.”

In Texas, the official state Arbor Day celebration is hosted in a different host city each year on the first Friday in November. According to one of the event organizers, Susan Henson, Grand Prairie has hosted the event a total of four times.

“I get to go to a lot of Arbor Day events around the county,” Dan Lamb, Executive Director of the Arbor Day Foundation said. “I’ve been to Arbor Day events in Australia, Korea, and Thailand, and nobody does it like Grand Prairie. This is really impressive.

“The nation is watching Texas; the nation is watching Grand Prairie. The collaboration, the tree planting, the leadership, the spirit: it is a special place. I am thrilled to be a part of this Arbor Day celebration.”

Due to recent damage from hurricanes, Lamb said this is an important time to plant trees and spoke about a plan for restoration.

“Right now, we need tress more than ever,” Lamb said. “Over the last couple of months Hurricane Harvey come through Texas and millions of trees were damaged and destroyed because of those hurricanes. Texas A&M Forest Services and Texas Arbor Day Foundation are going to work together to help restore those trees and plant over 5 million trees to help recover from the damage of those hurricanes. We are excited about it.

“Most holidays celebrate the past, which is important, but Arbor Day is about celebrating the future. It is about planting trees today for the next generation.”

A message from the Texas Governor Greg Abbot was delivered through his senior advisor, Tommy Williams. He presented the mayor of Grand Prairie with a plaque proclaiming Nov. 3 ‘Texas Arbor Day.’

“Trees are important to our communities,” Williams said. “We benefit from urban forests in many ways. Whether we are relaxing in the shade, drinking clean water, or breathing clean air, trees help us with all these things. They contribute to the economic viability and social wellbeing of our community. While trees are taking care of us, who is taking care of the trees? It is our responsibility to take care of the trees.”

The celebration was themed ‘Tree Epic’ because Grand Prairie is opening the largest indoor water park with a retractable roof, an intergenerational recreation center and one of the largest adaptive playground sites in United States, which is named ‘The Epic.’.

When Grand Central Park was prepared for construction, more than 150 existing trees were moved to different locations on the site. An additional 250 trees were planted at Grand Central Park.

The ceremony ended with the planting of a state tree, the Texas red oak.