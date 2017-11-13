Memorial services for Vincent DePaul Murphy, Sr., 77, of Wills Point were on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Wills Point with Rev. Patrick Fenton officiating. Services are under the direction of Allan Fuller Funeral Home in Wills Point.

He passed away Wednesday morning, November 1, 2017, near Terrell, due to a car accident.

Vincent was born December 24, 1939, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Thomas P. Murphy and Annie Talty Murphy. He was raised in Oak Cliff and graduated from W. H. Adamson High School. On January 17, 1959, he married Carol Sue Crossland in Dallas. Vincent owned and operated Murphy’s Sand & Gravel for twenty-five years, retiring in 2014 and has owned and operated Murphy’s Music in Irving, since 1969. He lived in Irving prior to moving to Wills Point in 1983. He enjoyed many years as a professional musician. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing golf and traveling. Vincent was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Wills Point.

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Annie Murphy; wife, Carol Sue Murphy on January 14, 2015 and four brothers, Thomas P. Murphy, Joey Murphy, Marty Murphy and Johnny Murphy.

He is survived by two sons, Vincent “Buzzy” Murphy, Jr. & wife, Lori, of Flower Mound and Michael Patrick Murphy & wife, Charlene, of Flower Mound; daughter, Kelly Murphy-Ward & husband, Michael Patrick, of Arlington; sister, Mary Anne Pottkotter, of Cooper; sister-in-law, Joyce Murphy, of Irving; ten grandchildern, Delta Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Callie Mida, Christin Murphy, Catheryn Murphy, Jeff Peiser, Kara Peiser, Kaylen Carson, Sara Carson and Chad Carson and one great-granddaughter, Lily Peiser.