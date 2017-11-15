Writing contest winners honored

Posted By: John Starkey
November 15, 2017
Irving ISD is home to several winners of the Irving Public Library’s 2017 True Grit Essay Contest. Fourth grader Mikayla King took first place in the fourth and fifth-grade category, notably the only Irving ISD student to place at the elementary level. MacArthur High School students swept the high school category as follows: First place…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register