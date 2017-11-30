Children’s business fair shows entrepreneurial learning

TOPICS:

Posted By: Tricia Sims November 30, 2017

The Humanist Academy of Irving held a children’s business fair to showcase the student’s latest entrepreneurship learning. The school was founded last year and teaches in a non-traditional way. “We don’t do report cards or traditional grades here,” said Vijay Shah, director and co-founder of the school. “All the students have to show the community…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims

Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.

Related Articles