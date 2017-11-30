Competitors bring top form to judo tournament

The Irving Convention Center drew a record 481 competitors to the 52nd annual Dallas Invitational Judo Championships on Nov. 18, according to Ken Scialo, the tournament organizer and an Eastside Dojo instructor. “It’s been growing in popularity,” Scialo said. Men and women of all ages milled around the five competition mats, which were surrounded by…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register