Local author visits middle schools

Posted By: John Starkey
November 23, 2017
Fun was had by all as the author of the Cloak Society series Jeramey Kraatz visited with Irving ISD middle schools to discuss his latest release Space Runners: The Moon Platoon. Kraatz, a Fort Worth resident, met with sixth- and seventh-grade English/language arts classes to talk about the writing process and inspired a new generation…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register