Opal Ruth Garner Clapp born December 30, 1917 in Hopkins County, Texas passed away November 19, 2017. One of 11 brothers and sisters born to A rthur and Daisy Mallory Garner who all precede her in death.

She worked in Dallas during the war in 1942 at a clothing factory for five years then at Sears as a buyer’s Secretary from 1948 to her retirement in 1973.

Opal married Ernest Cox in 1957 and moved to Irving, Texas. Ernest died in 1962 and she married Joe Clapp in 1970. During her 18-year marriage to Joe they traveled extensively until his death in 1988.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening and cake decorating. Opal was a member of West Side Church of Christ where she taught bible study for 25 years.

She is survived by three brothers-in-law, Elton Baxter of Greenville, Texas; Jordan Bass and Perman Cofer both of Irving; step-granddaughters and nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 25, 2017 with visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral service at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Mark Roberts officiating. Interment at Brashear Cemetery in Brashear, Texas, will follow at 2:00 pm the same day. Memorial donations can be to Christ’s Haven for children at http://christhaven.publishpath.com/ or Medina Children’s Home at http://www.armsofhope.org/pages/home.