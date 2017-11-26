Police investigate fatality accident

The Irving Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatality accident that occurred at 12:18 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, in the 700 block of SH 114.

For unknown reasons the vehicle left the lane it was traveling in and struck the concrete barrier that divides the toll lane and the roadway. The driver of the vehicle who has been identified as Terrance Glenn, age 43, was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The accident investigation is ongoing by the Irving Police Department Traffic Section.

SOURCE Irving Police Department