Ruth Owen Appleby, 96, passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 in Tyler, Texas.

Born in Crafton, Texas, she was the last surviving child of the late William Oscar and Eunice (Early) Owen’s 11 children. She had six sisters and four brothers.

In 1940 she married J.D. Wise. He passed away in 1978. She later married Norman Appleby in 1980 until his death in 2002.

She is survived by daughter Carolyn Wise Hylton of Winnsboro, Texas; two grandsons: Scott Steger of Dallas and Gary Steger of Orlando, Florida; great-grandchildren: Richard, Robert, Joshua and Johanna; one great-great granddaughter Cheyanne. Visitation and service will be Friday, December 1, 2017 at Donnelly’s in Irving. Visitation at 1PM with service at 2PM. Burial at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens will immediately follow.