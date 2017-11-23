Thanksgiving outreach feeds community

Dayspring Family Church held their annual Thanksgiving Outreach on Saturday, Nov. 18. The outreach provides Thanksgiving meals, clothing, and prayer to 2,000 food insecure families. During the event, each family received a box of food intended to feed up to seven people. The boxes consisted of macaroni and cheese, canned green beans, canned corn, boxed…

