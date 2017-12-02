A festival of middle school talent

Four Irving ISD middle schools came together for a night of bright lights and drama during the district’s annual One-Act Play Festival. After four stellar performances, Bowie and Crockett walked away with the Superior Award, while Houston and Johnson were honored with Excellent Awards. Other awards from the festival included: Best Actor/Actress: Tyronne Gale and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register