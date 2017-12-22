Barbara “Bobbie” June Thiebaud Thomas passed away on December 16, 2017, at the grand age of 90. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a devout Christian woman, a supportive, compassionate friend and a 50-year-plus crusader for Irving growth. Bobbie was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Dr. Benjamin Watkins Thomas, a long-time Irving dentist (He served his family, community and country with love and faith-fulness.); her father, William Thiebaud, a wonderful, elegant, much-loved daddy who unexpectedly became a single parent to a 12-year-old Bobbie (She was the apple of his eye for the remainder of his life and equally adored by her.); her mother, Agnes “Billie” Jewel Shook Thiebaud, who was amazing and fun, even during her brief illness. (She passed away in 1939 from complications of multiple sclerosis); her big sister, Marjorie “Margie” Evelyn Thiebaud, died at age 12 in the New Long school explosion in 1937 (This tragedy was described by a very young reporter, Walter Cronkite, as “The day a generation died.” Because of the explosion, a strong, noxious odor was added to previously odorless natural gas to prevent any further such tragedies.) She is survived by family members who adored her: much-loved children, Jan and Bill; two prized grandchildren, Mindy (her husband Tommy) and Mark (his wife Melissa); five wonderful great-grandchildren, Mark, Jordan, Ben, Elizabeth and Ryan; nephew by marriage Tommy Timmons; niece by marriage Laura L. Jones Hulbert. Bobbie was very involved in all things Irving: member of the Steering Committee; Irving Healthcare Foundation fundraiser, Texasfest; former member of Board of Trustees of Irving Community Hospital Foundation; lifetime member Irving Healthcare Foundation Guild; lifetime member Irving Heritage Society; lifetime member Friends of the Irving Public Library; member of the Irving Public Library Board (this was one of her passions) and president 1995 – 1997; member of Ir-ving Transportation Task Force; member Capital Improvements Bond Committee for the City of Irving; Volunteer Achievement Award from the Irving Healthcare Foundation Board and Baylor Medical Center at Ir-ving Trustees; lifetime member Irving Wom-an’s Club; member of First Christian Church (1952 – until her death). Bobbie was the heart of her family and treasured friend to many. She leaves an indelible mark and will be deeply missed. The family received friends on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Browns’ Memo-rial Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at First Chris-tian Church, 104 West Grauwyler Road in Irving with Rev. Deborah R. Jones officiating. A private family burial will follow the funeral service. Memorial do-nations may be made to The Friends of Irving Library at www.friendsofirvinglibrary.com.

