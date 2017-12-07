Holiday Extravaganza kicks off festive season

The city of Irving presented the annual Holiday Extravaganza, ringing in the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 2. “We want to celebrate all the blessings we have received all year long, all of our progress as a city, and to say we appreciate our residents,” said Jackie Madden, special events supervisor for the city of…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.