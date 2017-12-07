Holiday Extravaganza kicks off festive season

The city of Irving presented the annual Holiday Extravaganza, ringing in the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 2. “We want to celebrate all the blessings we have received all year long, all of our progress as a city, and to say we appreciate our residents,” said Jackie Madden, special events supervisor for the city of…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register