Holiday Extravaganza kicks off festive season

Posted By: Tricia Sims December 7, 2017

The city of Irving presented the annual Holiday Extravaganza, ringing in the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 2. “We want to celebrate all the blessings we have received all year long, all of our progress as a city, and to say we appreciate our residents,” said Jackie Madden, special events supervisor for the city of…

