Horace Mann donates SUV to Irving ISD

Horace Mann, in partnership with Service King Collision and Copart USA, donated a 2017 Toyota 4Runner SUV to Irving Independent School District at the Irving ISD Administration Building on Thursday, Dec. 14. “We’ll be able to use this vehicle to supply services and other items to the children of families in need in our district,” Tierney Tinnin, division director…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register