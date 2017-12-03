HUD provides $5 billion to help Texas recover from hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $5.024 billion on Nov. 17 to help hard-hit areas in the State of Texas to recover from Hurricane Harvey. The grant announced by the Trump Administration is provided through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program and will support the repair…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register