Irving Arts Center offers crafts and Santa visits

The Irving Arts Center hosted a Holiday Fun Days sessions for kids of all ages on Saturday, Dec. 16. Participants could make holiday cards, have get their faces painted, and visit with Santa one-on-one all at no cost. Volunteers from Coppell Middle School helped children gather construction paper and glue, and provided ideas on how…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register