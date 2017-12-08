Irving Police pursue human trafficking investigation

Irving, Texas – November 30, 2017 – The Irving Police Department is investigating a case of human trafficking involving a 15-year-old Irving runaway. In early November, the victim was introduced to the suspect who eventually compelled her into prostitution. The victim escaped and was recovered by the Dallas Police Department. During an interview, the victim…

