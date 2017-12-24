Irving students go shopping for children in need

In the weeks before Christmas, a group of eight youngsters joined holiday shoppers in Target’s toy aisles. The group filled four carts to the brim with $1000 worth of toys and games they would not keep. Students from Irving’s Academy of Achievers, ages 4-10, raised $1755.25 for their bi-annual community service project. They used $1000…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register