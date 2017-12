Jimmie Rae Whisenant of Irving passed away November 29, 2017. She was born on December 29, 1928 in McKinney, Texas to James A. Rankin and Margaret (Chapman) Rankin. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Billy Joe Rankin and husband Raleigh Benton Whisenant in 2003, and daughter Judy Kay Whisenant. Left behind to cherish her memory are sons Ronald Whisenant and Phillip Whisenant; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print