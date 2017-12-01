Legacy Gala celebrates America, education

The Irving Schools Foundation hosted the seventh annual Legacy Gala on Friday, Nov. 17, raising a total of $803,000 in funds for the Irving ISD students and teachers. “I really am totally humbled by the people in the community who continue to support every year and who always remember the needs of the foundation,” said…
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.