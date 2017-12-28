Magical Winter Lights provides entertainment alternative

Sparkling lights and sights of wonder can be found after Christmas with Magical Winter Lights. The interactive light display at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie will remain open until Jan. 7. There are five lantern displays inside the attraction: Christmas Candy Land, Mystery of the East, Dinosaur Land, Lone Star State, and Magical Wonderland….
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.