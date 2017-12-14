Middle School Champions recognized

Congratulations to the Travis Lady Bobcats 8th-grade and 7th-grade A teams on winning the city championships in volleyball for the 2017 season. Kudos also goes to the Bowie Middle School 7th-grade A and the Houston 8th-grade A football teams for winning the championships in their divisions. SOURCE Irving ISD Volleyball 8A …

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register