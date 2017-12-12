Music teachers named grant recipients

Six elementary school music rooms will soon be filled with new additions after exciting news from the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA). Music teachers from Barton, Brown, Good, Hanes, Keyes and Townsell were recently awarded TMEA grants, totaling more than $4,682 collectively to fund new instruments, music books and instructional resources. Congratulations to recipients Megan…

