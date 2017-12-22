Pat Alexandar

Pat Alexander, loving mother and wife, passed away in her Irving, Texas home on Sunday December 17th. Born in Selina Kansas, to Bill and Dorothy Graves. She spent her childhood in Hutchinson, Kansas where she graduated from Hutchinson High School. Pat moved to Texas in 1968 has been a resident of Irving since 1975.

She was an active member and volunteer with the Irving Hu-mane Society for the last decade where she created and managed the gift shop.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years Robert Alexander, her son Mike Friesen, her daughter Kim Hill, as well as 2 grandchildren, Rhett and Amanda Hill. She had 6 Great grandchildren.

Pat will be remembered for her dedication to her family and friends, her sharp sense of humor and all around love of life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.