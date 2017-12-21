People admit to making poor financial decisions this holiday season

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — When it comes to holiday spending, Americans are willing to go to some extremes to afford gifts – even if they don’t have the means. More than half (57 percent) expect to take on some form of debt to provide gifts for friends and family. The COUNTRY Financial Security Index® surveyed Americans…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register