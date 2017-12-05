Student musicians make all-region

Congratulations goes to Irving ISD high school musicians who excelled in this year’s Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Full Orchestra competition. Nimitz senior Julian Torres made 2nd chair tuba alternate, while the French horn section welcomed Irving junior Dane Riggs as 4th chair, and sophomore Daniel Arriagada as 7th chair alternate. Heading to the area…

