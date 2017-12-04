Travis Middle School gives back

Travis Middle School students collected 3,172 items of baby food, diapers, formula and wipes for the Hope Supply company, which assists homeless mothers with infants in North Texas. The school held a baby food drive for the third consecutive year in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Break. SOURCE Irving ISD…

