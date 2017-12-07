University of Dallas to create private police force

The University of Dallas plans to take stronger measures to create a safer environment for students starting in early 2018. Since the Texas law permitting individuals with handgun licenses to carry loaded and concealed weapons into college and university buildings passed, the UD community has raised concerns regarding campus safety and emergency preparedness. “As the…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register