Wallace Allan Wimbish was born June 25, 1936, and died December 20, 2017. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Jewell Wimbish, a sister Joy, and a brother James. Wallace and his family lived in Itasca, Texas until 1949 when they moved to Irving, Texas. He graduated from Irving High School and received his degrees from North Texas State University. He served his country for four years in the Naval Air Reserve. Wallace spent his entire professional career as an educator for the Irving Independent School District. He served 30+ years as an elementary school principal, first at Thomas Haley Elementary, then A.S. Johnston Elementary, and finally Farine Elementary. In the process, he helped mold and shape thousands of young lives who came under his supervision. He always tried to better the educational experience for every child who passed through the doors of his schools. Wallace is survived by his wife Linda; two sons, Kelly Wimbish and wife Kelli Ann of Cranfills Gap, Texas and Quin Wimbish and wife Lisa of Marble Falls, Texas; two step-daughters, Sheri Dacon and husband Eric of Garland, Texas and Keri Hawkins and husband, Byron of Noblesville, Indiana; and nine grandchildren; Bob Conner and wife Anna of Little Rock, Arkansas; Taylor Wimbish of Marble Falls, Texas; Kyle, Travis, Sara, and John Dacon of Garland, Texas; and Annabel and Owen Hawkins of Noblesville, Indiana. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday December 23, 2017 at Christ Church, 1750 E. Airport Freeway, in Irving, Texas with memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A private graveside ceremony will follow in Hillsboro, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Christ Church Youth Group www.christchurchirving.com.

