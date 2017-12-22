Wreaths Across America honors fallen heroes

The annual country-wide memorial event, Wreaths Across America was celebrated locally in Irving at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 16. Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, found himself with a surplus of wreaths. He thought back to his boyhood trip to the Arlington National cemetery…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register